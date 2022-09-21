New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): Bollywood actor and director Sunny Deol's film 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas', on Tuesday, completed three years.

To mark this occasion Sunny shared a reel video on his Instagram which he captioned, "Always Dil ke paas 3 years of #PalPalDilKePaas."

In the video, the 'Gadar' actor shared some glimpses of actors Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba from the romantic -drama film with the title track of the film playing in the background.

Helmed by Sunny Deol, the film marked the Bollywood debut of veteran actor Dharmendra's grandson Karan Deol and actor Sahher Bambba.

Released in the year 2019, the film failed to impress the audience at the box office.

Karan, on the other hand, shared a sling of BTS pictures from the sets of 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' featuring his father Sunny, which he captioned, "Moments I will always treasure, 3 Years of #PalPalDilKePaas #3YearsOfPalPalDilKePaas."

After 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' actor, Karan Deol was seen in a comedy film 'Velle' alongside actor Abhay Deol and Mouni Roy which was presented by Ajay Devgn Ffilms.

Helmed by Deven Munjal, the film failed to impress the audience.

Meanwhile, Karan will be next seen in a family entertainer film 'Apne 2' alongside his father Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Dharmendra.

Sunny, on the other hand, will be next seen in an upcoming psycho-thriller film 'Chup' along with south actor Dulquer Salmaan and Pooja Bhatt. Helmed by R Balki, the film is slated to hit the theatres on September 23, 2022.

Apart from this, he also has director Anil Sharma's 'Gadar 2' and 'Apne 2'. (ANI)

