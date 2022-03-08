Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 8 (ANI): Actor Sunny Deol's latest Instagram post reflects a son's admiration for the love and care that a mother bestows on her children.
On the occasion of International Women's Day, Sunny took to Instagram and shared a loved-up picture with his mother Prakash Kaur.
In the image, Sunny can be seen giving a tight hug to her mother from behind.
"#happywomensday," he captioned the post.
Sunny and his mother's picture has garnered several likes and comments.
"Moms are the best," a netizen commented.
"Such a beautiful picture. Mother-son goals," another one wrote.
Sunny's brother Bobby Deol, too, reacted to the post. He dropped a string of heart-eyes emoji in the comment section.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny is currently busy working on 'Gadar 2', a sequel to his 2001 blockbuster 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha'. (ANI)
