March 8 marks Women's Day 2022, and so many celebrities have taken to social media and paid tribute to the special women in their lives. Now, joining the bandwagon is Jersey star Shahid Kapoor who took to social media and dedicated a special post to mother Neliima Azeem and wife Mira Rajput. He mentioned how these two ladies pay a crucial role in his life. Have a look. Kamal Haasan Shares a Beautiful Message As He Wishes All Women on the Occasion of International Women’s Day 2022.

Shahid Kapoor's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)