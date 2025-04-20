Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 20 (ANI): Sunny Deol seems to have taken some time off after the success of his latest film 'Jaat'.

The actor, on Sunday, took to his Instagram account to share a video showing him having a good time enjoying nature in the mountains.

Also Read | 'Aapka Pyaar Hi Hai Meri Taqat': Overwhelmed With Audience's Love for Film, Sunny Deol Vows 'Jaat 2' Will Be Bigger and Better.

The video also shows the 'Jaat' actor expressing his gratitude for the love people have shown for the film and confirmed that the sequel is in the works, promising it to be even more entertaining than the first part.

Along with the video, the actor also added a caption that read, "Aapka pyaar hi hai meri taqat Aap sab ka josh hi hai meri safalta Keep loving #Jaat and I feel overwhelmed and blessed seeing all the videos of you all celebrating #Jaat and Cinema! Keep 'em coming and share them with me, your love and emotions is what has made #Jaat a success."

Also Read | 'Retro': Suriya Suffered a Blow to His Head While Shooting for Director Karthik Subbaraj's Action Entertainer, Discloses Nasser.

Take a look

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DIp64baIdlp/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

While the full cast of 'Jaat 2' is not yet confirmed, Sunny is set to reprise his role.

Gopichand Malineni is set to return as the director, with producers Naveen Yerneni, Ravi Shankar Y, and TG Vishwa Prasad continuing as producers.

The sequel will once again be backed by the same production houses--Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory.

Meanwhile, the original 'Jaat' film, which was released earlier this month, has performed remarkably well at the box office, earning over Rs 9.5 crore net in India on its opening day.

The film, produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, features a strong ensemble including Randeep Hooda, Viineet Kumar Singh, Ramya Krishnan, and Jagapathi Babu in key roles. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)