Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 22 (ANI): Suriya's 'Jai Bhim' and Mohanlal's 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham' have been included in the long list of films eligible for the Oscars 2022.

The two films found a place in the shortlist of 276 films which are in contention to get nominated at the 94th Academy Awards.

Also Read | Dileep's Assault Case: Kerala HC Asks Malayalam Actor to Appear Before Police for Questioning.

The final list of films shortlisted for the Oscars will be announced on February 8 and the award ceremony will be broadcasted on March 27.

The production company of 'Jai Bhim' celebrated the news on Twitter.

Also Read | Knives Out 2: Rian Johnson and Daniel Craig-Starrer Expected To Release on Netflix in Late 2022.

"Into the #Oscars race! #JaiBhim makes it into the 276 films shortlisted by @TheAcademy for the 94th Academy Award nominations," read the tweet from 2D Entertainment's official account.

The news comes after one of the scenes from 'Jai Bhim' had made it to the Oscars library a few days ago. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)