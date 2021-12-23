Mumbai, Dec 23 (PTI) Bollywood star Sushmita Sen on Thursday revealed that she is no longer in a relationship with boyfriend Rohman Shawl.

The couple had reportedly been dating for about three years. But of late, there were rumours about the two calling it quits on their relationship.

The 46-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a photo with Shawl and said they continue to remain friends.

"We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over... the love remains!! #nomorespeculations #liveandletlive #cherishedmemories #love #friendship I love you guys!!! #duggadugga,” she wrote.

Shawl, a model, shared the same post on his Instagram page.

Sen, a former Miss Universe, is a single parent. She adopted a baby girl, Renee, in 2000 and second daughter, Alisah, in 2010.

The actor is best known for movies such as "Biwi No 1", “Aankhen”, “Filhaal”, “Samay”, “Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya” and “Main Hoon Na”.

Sen recently returned to mainstream acting after a decade with series “Aarya”, which released on Disney+ Hotstar in 2020. The show's second season came out earlier this month.

