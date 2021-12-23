Celebrating the tenth anniversary of his 2011 blockbuster "Don 2", actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar on Thursday said his leading man Shah Rukh Khan proved with the film that only he could make a bad guy look cool on screen.Written, co-produced and helmed by Akhtar, the action-thriller was a sequel to his 2006 movie "Don", which itself was a reboot of Amitabh Bachchan's classic 1978 movie "Don". Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 2: Shah Rukh Khan's Don 2, Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai - 10 Action Sequels in Bollywood and How They Fared At the Box Office.

In a post on Twitter, Akhtar took a trip down memory lane and reminisced about making "Don 2". "10 years since Don cruised back onto screen and gave bad guys a lesson in how to be the baddest of them all. Shahrukh Khan only YOU could bring this level of cool to him," the 47-year-old actor-director wrote.Sharing a video clip from the opening sequence featuring Khan, Akhtar said, "Absolutely loved making this film and this opening sequence in particular, which would set the tone for what's to follow." As Farhan Akhtar Returns as Director With Jee Le Zara, Here’s What Happening to Shah Rukh Khan’s Don 3.

Besides Khan, "Don 2" also featured Priyanka Chopra Jonas and the late Om Puri. Lauding the cast and crew, Akhtar said every department had put their best foot forward. "To the stellar cast who made it happen every day on set, to the incredible crew who brought their A game to every department they headed or worked in, to an awesome action team for delivering the grit and bite the film needed.

Check Out Farhan Akhtar's Tweet Below:

"To a dedicated and detailed post production crew, the production team that worked tirelessly behind the scenes,” he said. Akhtar also thanked the collaborators and friends in Berlin, where the film was shot. He also remembered the late veteran actor Puri, who passed away in 2017 at his residence. The late actor played the role of Malik, head of the Malaysian Interpol and Chopra's senior. "Miss you Om-ji," Akhtar said. Since the release of "Don 2", there have been constant demands from the ardent fans for a threequel.

