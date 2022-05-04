Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 4 (ANI): Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen, on Wednesday, shared a click featuring her and megastar Salman Khan from Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's star-studded Eid bash.

She took to her Instagram handle and posted the picture in which a smiling Sushmita could be seen posing with Salman, as she held his shoulder.

In the caption, she wrote, "I hope you all celebrated Eid with your loved ones...well wishers...and in the company of goodness!!! I know I did @beingsalmankhan. Allah swt aapki saari jaayaz duaaiye qubool karein."

"My love and respect to all at home!!! I love you guys sooooooo soooooo much!!! #eidmubarak #duas #love #health #family #friends #goodness #happiness," added Sushmita.

Last night, Sushmita had arrived at the Eid bash looking marvellous in pink as she with her daughter Renee. Other celebs who were in attendance included Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, among others. (ANI)

