World News | Pakistan: 4 Dead, 28 Injured as Bus Carrying Wedding Party Overturns in Punjab's Lodhran

Lodhran [Pakistan], February 2 (ANI): Four people, including a child, were killed and 28 others injured when a bus carrying wedding guests overturned after colliding with a truck in the Mandhali Mor area of Lodhran district in Pakistan's Punjab province, Dawn reported, citing officials.

According to Dawn, citing a statement from Rescue 1122 Lodhran issued on Sunday, a "high-speed coaster carrying members of a wedding procession overturned while crossing in front of an overloaded truck, killing four people on the spot". The deceased included two men, one woman, and a child.

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The statement added that 27 of the injured sustained severe injuries and were rushed to Lodhran District Hospital, while another individual received medical assistance on the spot.

Lodhran District Police Officer (DPO) Ali bin Tariq said he reached the scene immediately after receiving information about the accident.

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"Reasons behind the accident are being determined, and legal action will be taken against those responsible," he said in a statement, as quoted by Dawn.

Further details on the incident were awaited.

Last month, the Punjab province witnessed multiple road accidents, including a truck falling into a dry canal in Sargodha and a coach overturning near Ormara tehsil in Balochistan, killing at least 24 people and injuring over 20, Dawn reported.

In a separate incident days later, a child was among five people who died in traffic accidents in Nankana Sahib and Sialkot due to dense fog and poor visibility. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)