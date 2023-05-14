Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 14 (ANI): Mothers don't need occasions to celebrate them. But mothers relish the special treatment that their kids especially arrange for them on Mother's Day. Take the example of Sushmita Sen. The former Miss Universe spent a blissful Mother's day, as her daughters arranged a treat for her.

"Lunch cooked by Alisah, handmade gifts, customised games, tasty cookies...a wall full of pictures celebrating my 24 years of Motherhood.... A #mothersday made special with thoughtful gifts & moments that money can't buy!!! #perrrrrfect I am a proud Maa!!! Thank you Alisah & Renee Shona for making my heart smile!!! #sharing #happiness #love #belonging #celebrationoflife I love you guys!!! #duggadugga" Sushmita wrote in the caption.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CsOC6LltMu4/

Sushmita shared a string of pictures, in which, she is relaxing on the sofa and looking at the pictures of her motherhood days. She, then, was joined by her two daughters Renee and Alisah.

Renee also commented on Sushmita's post and wrote, "We love you Maa... so blessed to call you ours." (ANI)

