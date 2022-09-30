Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 30 (ANI): Hrithik Roshan's former wife Sussanne Khan was left in awe after watching his new film 'Vikram Vedha', which also stars Saif Ali Khan.

Taking to Instagram, Sussanne wrote, "RA RA RA RA...Rooooom this is by far one of my favourite movies ever!!! Superrrrbly gripping and full of Thrillssss!! Congratulations @hrithikroshan @saifalikhan_online and the entire team... for this tremendous entertainer!!! this one is going to be a huggge BLOCKBUSTER."

'Vikram Vedha' is an official Hindi remake of a Tamil film with the same title, which starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

The story of the film is full of twists and turns, as a tough cop Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster Vedha (Hrithik Roshan). What unfolds is a cat-and-mouse chase, where Vedha - a master storyteller helps Vikram peel back layers through a series of stories leading to thought-provoking moral ambiguities.

Pushkar and Gayathri, who helmed the original 'Vikram Vedha', have directed the remake.

A few days ago, Saif's wife Kareena Kapoor Khan also reviewed Vikram Vedha. She described the film as the "best film."

"Best film best actors best story best directors...what a film...blockbuster," she posted on Instagram.

Radhika Apte is also a part of 'Vikram Vedha'. (ANI)

