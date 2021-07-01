New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker on Thursday shared a social media post expressing gratitude after her short film 'Sheer Qorma' won Best Short Film Audience Award at the Frameline Fest and also qualified for the BAFTA this year.

Swara took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "WE WON THE BIGGEST QUEER FILM FESTIVAL IN THE WORLD! HUGE!!! #SheerQorma becomes the 1st Indian film to win @framelinefest in the festival's 37 years!!! #SheerQorma wins @framelinefest-- the #BAFTA qualifying, longest running, largest l queer film exhibition in the world!"

In a subsequent tweet, she wrote, "#SheerQorma wins @framelinefest-- the #BAFTA qualifying, longest running, largest and most widely recognised queer film exhibition in the world! Best Short Film, Audience Award, #Frameline45 #AllKindsOfQueer Grateful to the entire team at @framelinefest."

The Faraz Arif Ansari directorial, which also stars Shabana Azmi and Divya Dutta, was screened at the Frameline Fest as part of the Enby Love shorts programme. The film also recently won the Best Short Film, Audience award at the 34th Connecticut LGBT Festival.

'Sheer Qorma' is based on an LGBTQ+ theme and it narrates a story of love and acceptance, revolving around its leads. The movie is a love story set at the epicentre of a judgmental society that forms preconceived notions about sexuality and relationships and goes to scrutinise love based on gender. (ANI)

