Washington [US], March 22 (ANI): Hollywood icon Sylvester Stallone recently offered fans a glimpse behind the scenes of 'Tulsa King', sharing a humorous photo featuring his brother, Frank Stallone.

The picture, posted on Stallone's social media, shows Frank fast asleep in a chair while filming continues around him, prompting a mix of laughter and amusement from fans.

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In the picture, Sylvester jokingly remarked that Frank was "very impressed" with his performance, a quip made even funnier by Frank's deep nap.

One fan wrote, "He's got great confidence in your performance. And you work day and night to be sure it's your best!! Looking forward to seeing the next season! "

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Another fan expressed his love for the Stallone brothers and commented, "The Stallone brothers rock. Much love guys"

A third fan wrote, "That's classic and the BEST part of family - all GOOD!"

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The clip was filmed on the set of Tulsa King, where production for both Season 3 and Season 4 has been actively ongoing. Season 3 of the show, starring Stallone alongside, Robert Patrick, and Neal McDonough, premiered on Paramount+ on September 21, 2025, and concluded its 10-episode arc on November 23, 2025.

In September 2025, Paramount+ officially renewed the series for a fourth season, and Stallone has confirmed that filming for the new season is already on the horizon.

Beyond the main series, the 'Tulsa King' universe is expanding. A spin-off, now titled NOLA King (previously referred to as Frisco King), is in active development, as per Variety.

Samuel L. Jackson will reprise his role as Russell Lee Washington Jr., a character introduced in season 3 who heads back to New Orleans to build his own empire. Production for NOLA King is scheduled to begin in early 2026, running alongside ongoing work for Season 4 of Tulsa King, as per Variety. (ANI)

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