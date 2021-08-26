Mumbai, Aug 26 (PTI) Actors Taapsee Pannu and Vijay Sethupathi's multilingual feature film "Annabelle Sethupathy" is set to release on Disney+Hotstar on September 17.

Written and directed by Deepak Sundarrajan, the film marks Pannu's first collaboration with Sethupathy, known for critically-acclaimed movies like "Super Deluxe", "Aandavan Kattalai", "Master" and "Vikram Vedha".

Also Read | Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Treats Fans With a Joyful Picture of His Late Father With Wife Sutapa Sikdar.

The "Haseen Dillruba" star took to Twitter and shared the film's release date announcement.

"Annabelle Sethupathy" will release in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.

Also Read | Reminiscence: Hugh Jackman Opens Up About Being Dominated by Women on Set, Says 'They're Incredibly Collaborative and Really Fun'.

"Coz sometimes one life is not enough to see it all. #AnnabelleSethupathy. Streaming in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam from September 17 only on @DisneyPlusHS," Pannu, 34, tweeted.

The film is reportedly a horror comedy, featuring both Pannu and Sethupathi, 43, in dual roles.

"Anabelle Sethupathi" is produced by Sudhan Sundaram and G Jayaram.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)