New Delhi [India], October 3 (ANI): Actor Ghanashyam Nayak, who was popularly known for his portrayal of Natu Kaka in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' passed away on Sunday at the age of 77.

Gujarat Chief Minister, Bhupendra Patel, took to his Twitter handle and shared condolence for the actor's demise.

He tweeted, "Gujarati theatre has suffered a great loss due to the untimely demise of the famous Shri Ghanshyambhai Nayak, nicknamed 'Natukaka' from the serial 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'.

Further, Asit Kumarr Modi, producer of 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', tweeted, "Hamare pyaare #Natukaka @TMKOC_NTF hamare saath nahi rahe. Param krapalu parmeshvar unhe apne charno me sthan de aur param shanti de. Unke parivar ko ye dukh sahan karne ki shakti de. #Nattukaka hum aapko nahi bhool sakte @TMKOC_NTF."

As per reports, the senior actor had undergone surgery last year after getting diagnosed with cancer.

During his career, Nayak worked in around 100 Gujarati and Hindi films, along with his work in approximately 350 Hindi Television serials. (ANI)

