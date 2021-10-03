Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood mega-star Shah Rukh Khan, was on Sunday arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on charges of consumption, sale, and purchase of narcotic drugs, and sent to one day custody of the anti-drug agency, officials said. Hours after their arrest, Aryan and two others nabbed -- Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant -- were produced before the Esplanade Magistrate Court, amid tight security, late on Sunday and sent to the NCB's custody for one day till Monday, a prosecution lawyer told media persons. As Aryan Khan is Arrested by NCB, Old Video Clip of Shah Rukh Khan Wanting His Son to Take Drugs and Have Sex Goes Viral.

The others who remain under the NCB's detention include: Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker and Gomit Chopra, and it is not clear what course of action the agency will adopt for them. The legal team of the accused trio, including Aryan Khan's lawyer Satish Maneshinde, plan to move the Bombay High Court on Monday in the matter.

Earlier, NCB's Superintendent V.V. Singh, in his arrest memo, said that Aryan Khan was being arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act for his "involvement in the consumption, sale and purchase of contraband" (drugs) along with other known and unknown persons. The arrest was made in connection with the seizure of 13 gms cocaine, 5 gms MD, 21 gms charas, and 22 pills of MDMA, totally worth Rs 1,33,000 from him

Aryan Khan, 23, acknowledged and said that he understood the grounds of his arrest and has informed his family of the same. The star son and two others were detained by the NCB since morning. The action came after the NCB's swoop on Saturday evening aboard the Cordelia Cruises deluxe ship as it was preparing for a scheduled Mumbai-Goa voyage, shocking the people, especially in the entertainment industry.

