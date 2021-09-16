Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 16 (ANI): After 'Haider', actor Tabu is all set to work with ace filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj again in his new film 'Khufiya', which will release on Netflix.

Based on an espionage novel 'Escape to Nowhere' by Amar Bhushan, 'Khufiya', a spy thriller, also stars Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi and Ashish Vidyarthi in pivotal roles.

Excited to reunite with Bhardwaj, Tabu took to her Instagram account and wrote, "Expect nothing but sheer thrill. Excited to announce my re-uniting with @vishalrbhardwaj for #Khufiya. Coming very soon on @netflix_in."

"Khufiya is a one of a kind project, extremely close to my heart and I am excited to be a part of this gripping spy thriller. As always, it's a delight working with VB (Vishal Bhardwaj) again, and feels like homecoming," she added.

'Khufiya' is a story about Krishna Mehra, an R&AW operative who is assigned to track down India's defence secrets.

With 'Khufiya', Bhardwaj is trying to create an "edgy espionage film that contrasts the slow burn of intelligence & surveillance work with one's deep-rooted emotional conflicts." (ANI)

