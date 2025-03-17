New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) Tamil film actor Bindu Ghosh, whose credits include "Kozhi Koovuthu" and "Kalathur Kannamma", died in a Chennai hospital at the age of 76.

The actor, also known for her dancing skills, passed away on Sunday afternoon, said her son Shivaji.

"She died around 2 pm yesterday. She had a heart problem and kidney failure," Shivaji told PTI.

The last rites took place on Monday.

In a recent interview, Ghosh spoke about her health and financial struggles.

Over the years, the late actor also shared screen with Kamal Haasan, with Rajinikanth, Sivaji Ganesan, Mohan, Prabhu, and Vijayakanth.

