Directed by Shivam Nair and based on a screenplay written by Ritesh Shah, The Diplomat is a political thriller inspired by a real-life rescue mission. John Abraham plays the lead role and also serves as the film’s co-producer. The movie features a talented ensemble cast, including Sadia Khateeb, Revathi, Sharib Hashmi, and Kumud Mishra. ‘The Diplomat’ Movie Review: John Abraham and Sadia Khateeb’s Cross-Border Drama Deserves a Slicker Storytelling Approach.

As mentioned earlier, The Diplomat draws inspiration from true events, revolving around the extradition of Indian national Uzma Ahmed from Pakistan. Ahmed was trapped and traumatised in a forced marriage before being rescued by JP Singh, the then-deputy commissioner of the Indian Embassy in Pakistan, with the support of the late Sushma Swaraj, the then-Minister of External Affairs of India.

The Diplomat was released in theatres on March 14, 2025, coinciding with the festival of Holi, a public holiday in many Indian states. Did the film capitalise on the holiday and get off to a strong start? Let’s find out!

'The Diplomat' First Weekend Collections

According to box office figures provided by Bollywood Hungama, The Diplomat netted INR 13.45 crore in its opening weekend in India. While this is not a bad figure for a film that doesn’t carry the usual potboiler expectations, it’s worth noting that 20 of John Abraham’s films (excluding cameos) have performed better in their opening weekends. This includes his previous release, Vedaa. The John Abraham-starrer with the best opening weekend remains Pathaan (INR 280.75 crore), which also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

'The Diplomat' First Weekend Collections

Released with minimal buzz and primarily targetting major centres, #TheDiplomat posts a low opening weekend. Frankly, the film should have seen stronger weekend growth given its positive word of mouth... However, trends in key urban centres were encouraging. With no major… pic.twitter.com/bBxO6GSk5z — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 17, 2025

While most of these 20 films are multi-starrers, even among John Abraham’s solo-led projects, nine have outperformed The Diplomat in their opening weekends.

John Abraham’s Solo-Starrers with Better Opening Weekends

9. Vedaa - INR 13.50 crore

8. Force - INR 16.00 crore

7. Rocky Handsome - INR 16.12 crore

6. Force 2 - INR 20.05 crore

5. Parmanu – The Story of Pokhran - INR 20.78 crore

4. Romeo Akbar Walter - INR 20.85 crore

3. Madras Cafe - INR 21.01 crore

2. Batla House - INR 43.50 crore

1. Satyameva Jayate - INR 52.25 crore

'The Diplomat' - Budget and Potential Box Office Target

Reports suggest that The Diplomat was made on a budget of INR 50 crore, which includes distribution costs. To be considered a theatrical hit, the film needs to net at least INR 60 crore. ‘The Diplomat’ Movie Review: Critics Hail John Abraham’s Political Drama As ‘Applause-Worthy’, Call It His ‘Career-Best Performance’.

As of now, the movie is far from this target and will need to sustain a strong and consistent performance in the coming days. On the bright side, no major Bollywood releases are scheduled for the second week of The Diplomat, and the film has been receiving decent word-of-mouth from audiences who have watched it.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 17, 2025 04:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).