Sidhu Moosewala was one of the most influential singers/rappers in the Punjabi music industry. From "295" to "The Last Ride", he always left a lasting impact on his listeners through his powerful music that helped him amass a strong fanbase. However, the Punjabi singer's life came to an end in May 2022 after he was fatally shot in Punjab's Mansa district. The singer was just 28 at the time of his passing. However, it felt like the late singer came back to life after his parents welcomed a baby boy named Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, whose uncanny resemblance to his elder brother left fans in awe. The little one is celebrating his first birthday today (March 17), and a video from the celebrations has now surfaced online. Sidhu Moosewala’s Baby Brother Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu Melts Hearts in Adorable Family Video, Netizens React ‘Same to Same’ – WATCH.

Sidhu Moosewala’s Brother Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu Turns 1

Sidhu Moosewala's brother, Subhdeep Singh Sidhu, who brought joy back into the lives of the late singer's grieving family in 2024, is celebrating his first birthday today. Sidhu's uncle, Sahibpartap Singh Sidhu, who actively shares photos of the little one on his Instagram, took to the platform to share joyful glimpses from the baby boy's birthday celebrations. In the video shared on his IG, we can see the birthday boy being held in his mother, Charan Kaur's arms, as they happily cut the cake. The baby looked cute in a pink turban and kurta pyjama. Former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi also joined the celebrations.

Sidhu Moosewala’s Baby Brother Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu Cuts His Birthday Cake

Another photo of Shubhdeep from Holi celebrations has gone viral. Also shared on the later singer's handle, the heartwarming photo features Jr Sidhu dressed in a blue turban and white kurta pyjama, which grabbed everyone's attention. The little one's plumpy cheeks could be seen covered in colours.

Shubhdeep Singh’s Holi 2025 Look

Sidhu Moosewala's parents, Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur welcomed Shubhdeep almost two years after the singer's demise. Balkaur Singh shared the joyous news with fans through a post on Instagram.

