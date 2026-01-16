Trichy (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 16 (ANI): The first Jallikattu event of the year and one of its most prominent traditional competitions was held in a grand manner at Periya Suryur in Trichy, Tamil Nadu.

The event was organised in connection with the annual festival of Sri Narkadal Kudi Karuppannasamy Temple, on the second day of the Tamil month Thai.

For several years, the Jallikattu competition was conducted on a temporary village ground. Villagers had submitted a petition to Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh seeking a permanent arena. Following this, with the approval of Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, Rs 3 crore was sanctioned under the Tamil Nadu Sports Development Department for the construction of a permanent Jallikattu arena.

The construction has now been completed, and the newly built Jallikattu arena was recently inaugurated by the Deputy Chief Minister.

The arena is equipped with adequate safety arrangements, a vaadivaasal (bull release point), barricades, and spectator facilities. A gallery has been constructed to enable spectators to watch the event comfortably.

A total of 750 Jallikattu bulls and 500 bull tamers are participating in the competition, which is being conducted in 10 rounds at the Suryur arena.

In this year's competition, a car has been announced as the first prize, while a two-wheeler will be awarded as the second prize. Additionally, all participants will be presented with veshtis and sarees as gifts.

The event commenced with the ceremonial release of the temple bull, followed by an oath taken by the bull tamers. District Collector Saravanan flagged off the competition, marking the official start of Trichy district's first Jallikattu of the year. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency