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Agency News Agency News Entertainment News | Tamil Series 'Exam' Starring Dushara Vijayan to Stream from May 15 Get latest articles and stories on Entertainment at LatestLY. The series 'Exam' is written and directed by A Sarkunam under the banner of Wallwatcher Films. It is produced by Pushkar and Gayatri. The series will exclusively stream on Prime Video on May 15 with dubs in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 27 (ANI): Tamil original 'Exam' series starring Dushara Vijayan and Aditi Balan in the lead roles has finally got a release date.

The series is written and directed by A Sarkunam under the banner of Wallwatcher Films. It is produced by Pushkar and Gayatri. The series will exclusively stream on Prime Video on May 15 with dubs in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.

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According to the first look poster of the film, the movie is expected to be based on the education system behind the academic exams. The tagline of the poster reads, "The system exposed."

"When the exam decides your future, who decides the exam?," read the post.

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National Award-winner A Sarkunam promises a tense, emotionally charged suspense drama set against the pressure-filled environment of a competitive exam.

"Exam is a very timely and relevant story that captures the emotional intensity of competitive exams and masterfully transforms it into a thrilling high-stakes drama. We believe it is a story that will resonate deeply with millions. It's a privilege to once again collaborate with Pushkar and Gayatri after the success of Suzhal, 'The Vortex' season 1 and 2, and 'Vadhandhi--The Fable of Velonie'. We are excited to bring this story to our customers across the world on May 15," said Nikhil Madhok as quoted in a press note shared by the makers.

"With Exam, we wanted to dig into ambition, injustice, and those moral crossroads that people face when pushed to the edge," shared creative producers Pushkar and Gayatri.

"At the heart of this story is a young woman who refuses to remain powerless. Her journey is not about glamorising defiance, but about exploring the emotional and ethical cost of standing up to a system stacked against her. Prime Video has been an incredible collaborator in taking our stories global before, and we believe it's the perfect home to bring Exam to audiences worldwide," added Pushkar and Gayatri as quoted in the press note. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)