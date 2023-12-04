Green Bay (Wisconsin) [US], December 4 (ANI): Pop star Taylor Swift attended Travis Kelce's Chiefs Game Against the Packers in Wisconsin on Sunday night.

Swift was dressed in a bright red coat that she teamed up with a black dress. On X, a fan-shared video shows the Grammy winner cheering in the strands.

Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, joined Swift.

"They're still a little shocked by all of it -- that he's dating Taylor Swift, but they've seen how down to earth she is with his friends and family," an insider close to the Kansas City Chiefs star told People.

According to the insider, the connection is growing because Travis and the music superstar have both found success in their fields, and they continue to admire one another's achievements.

"They're both hard workers, and he acknowledges her art is hers, and he has what's his," the source told People.

"He understands the territory their relationship comes with and as he said, isn't letting any of the hoopla impact how they're growing together."

The source added, "Their relationship is about the two of them, and he sees Taylor for who she is and vice versa."

Travis travelled to Buenos Aires, Argentina, last month to see Taylor perform on her Eras Tour. Travis met her father for the first time there. Travis and Jason addressed how things went in South America on an episode of the New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce (Presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment) podcast a few days later.

Jason, 36, also chastised Travis for leaving Scott, hanging when he didn't return a high-five after Taylor rewrote the lyrics of 'Karma' to include a mention to the Chief's tight end.

"Yeah, Mr. Swift, I apologize, big guy," Travis said.

"Aw, man. I missed that. I never miss a high-five, too. Big high-five guy. It's the most electric thing you can do at an event and so sorry Mr. Swift."

Travis said he "had a little bit of a clue" that something was up, but when he "heard it come out of her mouth, [it] still shocked me."

Travis' parents recently claimed that they've been converted to Swifties after previously not being big fans of the megastar.

Donna Kelce told PEOPLE last month that she would "not" classify herself as a Swiftie as she said, "My era was Earth, Wind and Fire, Chaka Khan, things like that. That's more my music." (ANI)

