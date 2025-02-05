Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 5 (ANI): 'Tumbbad' fame Sohum Shah is all set to come up with a new film titled 'Crazxy'.

On Wednesday, the teaser of the film was unveild. The film tells the gripping story of a father's redemption on the worst day of his life, blending edge-of-the-seat thrills with deep emotional stakes.

One of the most captivating elements of the teaser is the return of Bollywood's iconic voice, Kishore Kumar. The film features a remastered version of his classic track "Abhimanyu Chakravyuh Mein Phans Gaya Hai Tu," originally featured in the film 'Inquilaab' starring Amitabh Bachchan. This addition brings an emotional punch and nostalgic edge in a fresh and unique way.

The film, which was earlier supposed to hit the theatres in March, will now arrive early on February 28.

Produced by Sohum Shah, Mukesh Shah, Amita Suresh and Adesh Prasad. It is co-produced by Ankit Jain Films Featuring Sohum Shah. (ANI)

