Washington [US], December 3 (ANI): Ted Danson, the iconic actor celebrated for his unforgettable television roles, will receive the prestigious Carol Burnett Award at the 2025 Golden Globes.

The award, which honours outstanding contributions to television, will be presented to Danson during a special gala dinner at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on 3 January 2025.

Also Read | Vikrant Massey Not Retiring: Is the Actor Taking a Temporary Break To Prep for His Villain Role in Farhan Akhtar's 'Don 3'?.

The announcement was confirmed on the official Instagram account of the Golden Globes:

https://www.instagram.com/p/DDFkFqrJyng/.

Also Read | Cancer Survivor Rozlyn Khan Criticises Navjot Singh Sidhu's Misinformation on Cancer Treatment (View Post).

This will be the first time the Golden Globes hosts a dedicated evening for the Carol Burnett Award and the Cecil B. DeMille Award, the latter set to be presented to Viola Davis, according to Deadline.

Danson, a multiple Emmy and Golden Globe award winner, will also be celebrated at the Golden Globe Awards ceremony on 5 January. The nominations for the 2025 Golden Globes are scheduled to be announced on 9 December.

"Ted Danson has entertained audiences for decades with his iconic performances that will forever be ingrained in television history," said Helen Hoehne, President of the Golden Globes. "His renowned career is a testament to his remarkable talent and versatility as an actor and bears resemblance to the award's legendary namesake. It is an honour to present him with the 2025 Carol Burnett Award to celebrate the tremendous impact he has made and continues to make in television," she added, as reported by Deadline.

Danson has been a prominent figure in television for many years, most notably for his role as Sam Malone, the charismatic bartender on NBC's Cheers. The series ran for 11 seasons and won four Emmys for Best Comedy Series.

His television career also includes acclaimed performances in The Good Place, which earned him his 14th Emmy nomination, and HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm, where he played a fictionalised version of himself. Currently, Danson stars in A Man on the Inside, a Netflix series inspired by the 2020 documentary The Mole Agent.

Danson has also won Golden Globes for Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television for Something About Amelia (1985) and twice for his portrayal of Sam Malone in Cheers (1990 and 1991).

The Carol Burnett Award, established in 2019, is presented annually to an individual whose body of work in television has left a lasting impact on the industry and its audience. The inaugural recipient was Carol Burnett herself, and past honourees include Norman Lear, Ryan Murphy, and Ellen DeGeneres, as noted by Deadline. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)