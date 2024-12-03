Vikrant Massey has cleared up the confusion regarding his retirement from acting, revealing that he is not stepping away from the industry but rather taking a temporary break. The Sabarmati Report actor’s initial social media post, which mentioned ‘time to recalibrate and go back home’, led to widespread speculation about his retirement. However, in an interview with News18 Showsha, he clarified that he was simply burnt out and in need of rest, stating, “I’m not retiring… Just burned out. Need a long break. Miss home and health are also acting up.” This news reassured his fans, knowing that the actor is only pausing his career for a well-deserved recharge. Confirmed: Vikrant Massey ‘Not Retiring’! ‘The Sabarmati Report’ Actor Clears the Air Over Acting Hiatus Post on Social Media.

In the meantime, there are also reports suggesting that Vikrant Massey is taking temporary break from acting in order to prep for his role in Don 3. The film starring Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani will reportedly feature Vikrant as the antagonist. In fact, when asked about his role in the film, Vikrant had previously told Zee News, “It’s too early to be talking about it and we will wait for the right time.” Now a trade insider, in an interview to India Today Digital, has hinted that Vikrant’s decision to take a break might be connected to his upcoming role in Don 3.

Vikrant Massey in ‘Don 3’?

The source was quoted as saying, “He’s most likely to play the negative lead in the next Don being made by Excel Entertainment. I won’t be surprised if this break could be a way of reinventing himself and then doing a relaunch in a totally new look and style. Vikrant has always been a thinking actor. He’s not someone who does things on the surface, so this break could have something to do with Don 3.” ‘Don 3’: Shooting for Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani’s Spy Film Postponed; to Now Go on Floors in June 2025 – Reports.

Filmmaker On Vikrant Massey ’s Temporary Break

An anonymous director who has worked with Vikrant Massey in the past added that the actor’s decision was driven by a desire not to overexpose himself. The filmmaker was quoted as saying, “Vikrant doesn’t want to spread himself too thin. He has been flooded with offers from OTT and movies. His fear is that he is over exposing himself and the audience might soon be tired of him. He’s often expressed this worry in his conversations about doing too many films and tiring his audience out. So it’s a brave decision to take a break and give yourself some time. Why not?” Vikrant Massey Announces Retirement From Acting at 37: Check Out His Upcoming Movies Scheduled to Release in 2025.

Vikrant Massey’s acting hiatus post hinted that fans and movie buffs will get to see two of his films released in 2025 before he takes a temporary break. However, he has not revealed the titles of these films. On the other hand, an official announcement regarding Vikrant’s casting in Don 3 is still awaited.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 03, 2024 03:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).