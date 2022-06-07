Sydney, Jun 7 (PTI) With three episodes of "The Boys 3" already streaming on Prime Video, the show's lead cast, who attended a special red carpet event here on Tuesday, had only one thing to say to their Indian fans -- it's going to be a wild ride this season.

The stars of the show -- Jack Quaid, Chace Crawford, Jessie T Usher, Karen Fukuhara and Claudia Doumit -- gave a shout out to their fans from India from the red carpet as they teased an experience that would trump the previous two seasons.

"Pray, make peace with whoever you have to make peace with. It's a wild ride. Protect yourself, it's insane," Quaid, who plays Hugh 'Hughie' Campbell in the show, told PTI at the red carpet event.

The event was a packed-affair with a large crowd of the show's fans waiting at the Hoyts Entertainment Quarter to catch a glimpse of their favourite stars.

Quaid, Crawford, T Usher, Fukuhara and Doumit soon arrived and posed for the shutterbugs at the red carpet. They later interacted with the fans and signed autographs for those standing with the show's posters in their hands.

The actors also attended a special Q&A session before the exclusive screening of the fourth episode.

Based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, "The Boys" takes place in a world where superheroes or Supes embrace the darker side of their massive celebrity and fame.

The show mainly centres on a group of vigilantes known informally as "The Boys" who set out to take down corrupt superheroes with no more than blue-collar grit and a willingness to fight dirty.

The first season of the show was an instant hit on Prime Video when it debuted in July 2019 with critics praising the Eric Kripke-created series for its irreverent take on the superhero genre.

For many, the show stood out for the way it blended real world issues like the #MeToo movement, corporate corruption and white supremacy in the US within its storyline and combined it with an extra dosage of gore and violence.

The show's second season was even more popular when it was released in 2020 and now, the makers are back with the third season, three episodes of which dropped on Prime Video on June 3.

Doumit, who essays the role of Congresswoman Victoria Neuman, also a head-popping Supe, expressed her desire to visit India for a promotional event of the show.

"There's such a big following in India and the Indian fans are phenomenal. I really want to come out there, (hopefully) for season four press tour... I can't say how many heads I'm popping but my warning would be: Have a drink in hand," the actor told PTI.

Usher, who stars as speedster A-Train in the series, said he is excited for the Indian fans to watch the show.

"To all the fans in India, thank you so much for your support. We cannot wait to show you what we have done. I know you guys are amazing hosts but until that day, I hope you love the show and enjoy it."

The actor hoped that the fans would connect with his character and his journey.

"I hope they find some sympathy for A-train and kind of humanise him. I hope they find some relatable moments to connect with him and maybe one day understand him," Usher added.

Fukuhara, the actor behind Kimiko, a Supe on the side of the titular group of vigilantes, thanked the Indian fans for the love they have shown towards the series.

"Hello to all the Indian fans, thank you so much for being here. Thank you so much for watching. I hope you all like episode four, we have worked so hard on it," he added.

"The Boys" season three also features Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Laz Alonso and Jensen Ackles. New episodes will be available on each Friday following, leading up to the season finale on July 8.

