Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 2 (ANI): Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma is back with another episode of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show,' and this time, it's a cricket special.

Indian cricket team's head coach, Gautam Gambhir, will be seen in a never-before-seen avatar along with cricketers Rishabh Pant, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Abhishek Sharma.

In a promo shared by Netflix on Wednesday, Kapil can be seen welcoming "Coach Sir" Gambhir and making sure he's okay with the boys having some fun. What follows surprises fans -- Gambhir, who is often known for his serious image, shows a lighter, more humorous side on the show.

The promo also features Pant giving quirky titles to his teammates, like 'devrani' and 'jija,' leaving everyone in splits. Krushna Abhishek is seen flirting with Rishabh and Chahal, while Sunil Grover, dressed as Navjot Singh Sidhu, teases Chahal over Punjab Kings' loss to RCB in the IPL 2025 final.

Netflix posted the video with a caption that reads, "Hassi hogi boundary-paar with these cricket superstars. Ab har Funnyvaar, badhega humara parivaar. Watch the new episode with cricketing legends Gautam Gambhir, Yuzi Chahal, Rishabh Pant, and Abhishek Sharma on The Great Indian Kapil Show, this Funnyvaar, at 8 pm, only on Netflix."

Take a look

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DLmNTkaRDt_/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

The show has already seen Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in its first episode. The actor opened up about various things -- including his health struggles, views on marriage, and more. He also shared an interesting detail about his hairstyle in the film Tere Naam, revealing that it was inspired by India's former President, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam. The second episode featured the cast of Metro In Dino. Navjot Singh Sidhu's return to the show after a long break also left fans surprised.

The third episode of the show is all set to stream on July 5 on Netflix. (ANI)

