Washington [US], January 19 (ANI): The Kardashians are back, and the trailer for the sixth season of their Hulu reality series promises a blend of romance, reunions, and family drama.

Released on Hulu's social media, the sneak peek gives fans a glimpse into the highs and lows of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, including Kim Kardashian's romantic revelations and a surprise appearance by Khloe Kardashian's ex-husband, Lamar Odom.

Kim Kardashian hints at stepping back into the dating scene in the upcoming season.

In a confessional clip, Kim admits, "I had the intention of staying single. I was fully lying to you guys."

She humorously adds, "Me, not dating and not wanting love and attention? I don't think you know me."

In another scene, Kim, seen with shorter black hair, teases a dinner date, holding her phone while saying, "I have a dinner with someone."

This marks the first time Kim's dating life has been addressed on the show since her brief romance with NFL star Odell Beckham Jr, which reportedly ended in early 2024.

Season six also features a heartfelt reunion between Khloe Kardashian and her ex-husband, Lamar Odom.

The trailer shows Lamar entering a room holding a bouquet of red roses, sparking curiosity about their interaction.

Khloe, who celebrates her 40th birthday in the new season, continues to share glimpses of her personal journey.

The upcoming season dives into major family events, including Kim and Khloe's trip to India in July 2024 to attend the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

The show also features behind-the-scenes moments from North West's performance as Simba in 'The Lion King's 30th-anniversary tribute at the Hollywood Bowl.

Proud mom Kim reflects on her role as a "momager," joking, "Oh my God, I'm Kris Jenner! What's happening?"

Additionally, viewers will witness Kim and Kourtney Kardashian reconciling after their feud over Dolce and Gabbana.

The highly anticipated sixth season of 'The Kardashians' is set to premiere on Hulu on February 6. (ANI)

