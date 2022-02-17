Los Angeles, Feb 17 (PTI) Amazon Studios on Thursday renewed its highly successful series "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel" for a fifth and final season.

The announcement comes a day before the season four premiere of the Rachel Brosnahan-fronted period comedy.

Also Read | Bigg Boss Telugu OTT: Tejaswi Madivada Gives It a Nod for the Reality Show.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, production on season five of the series from creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive producer Dan Palladino is currently underway in New York.

Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said this series has meant so much to Prime Video and the effects of its success will be felt long after its final season.

Also Read | Chiranjeevi Extends Heartfelt Birthday Greetings to Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao.

"Amy, Dan, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel have blazed an unparalleled path, elevating the stories we tell about women, challenging the norms in our industry, and forever altering the entertainment landscape with their one-of-a-kind storytelling.

"The dozens of awards cement Maisel's legacy in many ways, but what's even more enduring and poignant are the characters Amy created and the joyous, brilliant, singular world she and Dan brought to life... I can't wait for fans and our worldwide Prime Video audience to savor each moment as we embark on the culmination of this groundbreaking and unforgettable series," Salke said.

The date of the fifth season premiere has not yet been determined.

Brosnahan, who has collected an Emmy and two Golden Globes for her role of Midge Maisel who discovers her flair for stand-up comedy after her husband leaves her, also took to Instagram to share the news.

"A few days ago we started shooting Season 5 (!) of The Marvelous Mrs Maisel. It's bittersweet. The band is back together again and we can't wait to share season 4 with you starting tomorrow...it's also going to be our last rodeo. Rest assured our tits are up and it's going to be a hell of a final chapter. Stay tuned!" the series star wrote alongside the script of the last season.

During its first three seasons, "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel" has won 20 Emmys, with Sherman-Palladino becoming the first person to ever win Emmys in both the comedy writing and comedy directing categories in the same year.

It was also the first show that Amazon greenlit for multiple seasons.

"The Marvelous Mrs Maisel" also stars Tony Shalhoub, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Alex Borstein, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron, and Jane Lynch.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)