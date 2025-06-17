Bts pic from the sets of The Pitt (Photo/instagram/@streamonmax)

Los Angeles [US], June 17 (ANI): The much-loved medical drama 'The Pitt' has officially started filming its second season.

As per Variety, the show, which airs on Max, is mainly filmed at the Warner Bros. studio in Burbank, California, with outdoor scenes shot in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Max, on Monday, took to it's Instagram account to share first-look BTS pictures and videos of the popular series.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DK-dngQxz9B/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

The series, led by ER star Noah Wyle, was renewed for a second season in February, just a month after its debut. According to Variety, the show is described as a "realistic examination of the challenges facing healthcare workers in today's America as seen through the lens of the frontline heroes working in a modern-day hospital in Pittsburgh."

Season 1 had 15 episodes, each showing one hour of a 15-hour shift. Along with Wyle, the first season featured actors Tracey Ifeachor, Patrick Ball, Katherine LaNasa, Supriya Ganesh, Fiona Dourif, Taylor Dearden, Isa Briones, Gerran Howell, and Shabana Azeez.

The show was created by R. Scott Gemmill and is produced by John Wells Productions and Warner Bros. Television. Noah Wyle also serves as an executive producer.

Since it first aired, The Pitt has received strong praise for its realistic storytelling and honest look at emergency room life.

Season 2 is expected to release in January 2026. (ANI)

