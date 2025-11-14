Washington DC [US], November 14 (ANI): The makers have released the trailer for 'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie', the sequel to the super hit 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie'.

The trailer starts out with Mario and Luigi taunting the super-small Bowser, who ate a Mini Mushroom at the end of the first movie and became the plumber brothers' puny prisoner.

After Bowser paints a romantic portrait of himself and his beloved Peach and gets rejected by Mario, the real action begins.

Mario and Peach see dozens of shooting stars streak across the sky, then head to the stars with Luigi and Toad.

Just like the 'Super Mario Galaxy' video game, they travel through different planets, including one made entirely of water and a desert planet with upside-down pyramids (from 2017's "Super Mario Odyssey") that Mario and Luigi zoom through on bikes.

The heroes face off against Bowser's son, Bowser Jr., and also meet the fierce princess Rosalina.

According to Variety, Rosalina is voiced by Brie Larson, and Bowser Jr. is voiced by Benny Safdie.

Just like the 2002 game 'Super Mario Sunshine,' Bowser Jr. is armed with a magical paintbrush that he uses to coat himself in metal and launch as a flail.

Meanwhile, Rosalina takes down a spider-like robot all by herself using her magic wand, as shown in the trailer.

Universal Pictures shared the trailer of the picture on their Instagram handle.

The film has been voiced by Chris Pratt (Mario), Anya Taylor-Joy (Princess Peach), Jack Black (Bowser), Keegan-Michael Key (Toad) and Charlie Day (Luigi), who have all returned for the sequel.

"The Super Mario Galaxy Movie" is based on the widely popular "Super Mario Galaxy," released for the Nintendo Wii in 2007, according to Variety.

The game is widely considered not only to be one of the best mainline Mario platformers, but one of the best video games of all time.

While plot details for the movie remain thin, "Super Mario Galaxy" saw the titular plumber traversing the cosmos on a mission to collect enough Power Stars to allow his ship to travel to the centre of the universe, where the evil Bowser has imprisoned Princess Peach.

"The Super Mario Galaxy Movie" is set to hit theatres in April 2026.

Released in April 2023, "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" was a box office smash. The film went on to gross $1.3 billion worldwide and is currently the fifth-highest-grossing animated movie of all time behind 'Ne Zha 2,' 'Inside Out 2,' 'The Lion King' and 'Frozen II,' reported Variety. (ANI)

