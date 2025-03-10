National Super Mario Day is an annual international event in the is celebrated annually on March 10. The day is celebrated in honour of Nintendo’s iconic video game character, Mario. The date was chosen because the day March 10 symbolises ‘MAR10’, which resembles the name Mario. National Super Mario Day is a fun day for gaming enthusiasts to celebrate the legacy of the Super Mario franchise, which has been a popular character of the video game culture since 1981. Super Mario Bros First-Run Game Sealed Copy Sold For Whooping Price of $100,000.

Mario, the beloved video game character created by Nintendo, is one of the most iconic figures in gaming history. First appearing as ‘Jumpman’ in Donkey Kong (1981), Mario became the star of his own game with Super Mario Bros. in 1985, revolutionising the platformer genre. With his signature red hat, blue overalls, and mustache, Mario has since appeared in hundreds of games, spanning action, racing, sports, and even role-playing adventures. In this article, let’s know more about the National Super Mario Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual event. March 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: List of Important Dates and Events in the Third Month of the Year.

National Super Mario Day 2025 Date

National Super Mario Day 2025 falls on Monday, March 10.

National Super Mario Day Significance

National Super Mario Day is a fun-filled day where fans around the world enjoy playing Mario games, dressing up as characters like Mario, Luigi, and Princess Peach, and sharing their favourite moments from the series on social media. Nintendo often marks the occasion with special discounts on Mario-related games, merchandise, and even themed events at places like Super Nintendo World. Mario has become a symbol of gaming culture. His character represents fun, adventure, and nostalgia, making him a favourite across all age groups.

