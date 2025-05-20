Famous People Born on May 21: May 21 is notable for the birth of several influential figures across various fields. In the realm of music, The Notorious B.I.G., born Christopher Wallace in 1972, emerged as a seminal figure in East Coast hip-hop, leaving a lasting legacy despite his untimely death in 1997. The entertainment industry celebrates the birth of Mohanlal, a prominent Indian actor known for his extensive work in Malayalam cinema. Additionally, actor Raymond Burr, famed for his role in Perry Mason, was born on this day in 1917. The date also marks the birth of Isa Guha, a former England cricketer who has transitioned into a respected sports broadcaster. These individuals highlight the diverse talents born on May 21, contributing richly to their respective domains. May 21 birthdays fall under the Gemini zodiac sign. May 21, 2025 Special Days: Which Day Is Today? Know Holidays, Festivals, Events, Birthdays, Birth and Death Anniversaries Falling on Today's Calendar Date.

Famous May 21 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Mohanlal Aditya Chopra The Notorious B.I.G. (May 21, 1972 – March 9, 1997) Raymond Burr (May 21, 1917 – September 12, 1993) Mario Mandžukić Sujoy Ghosh Aditi Govitrikar Shivshakti Sachdev Deblina Chatterjee Isa Guha Karen Khachanov

