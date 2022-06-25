Washington [US], June 25 (ANI): 'The Young and the Restless' star Mishael Morgan made history on Friday by becoming the first black actress to win in the Outstanding Lead Actress category at the Daytime Emmys.

Playing 'Amanda Sinclair' in the film, the talented actor received a standing ovation at the Daytime Emmys. Morgan took the stage to thank her family and fans before acknowledging the significance of her win, as per Deadline.

Also Read | Malaika Arora Turns Photographer for Arjun Kapoor; Shares a Super Cool Picture of Her Boyfriend!.

"I was born on a tiny island in the Caribbean, and I'm now standing on an international stage and I am being honored regardless of the colour of my skin, regardless of my passport, for being the best at what I do. Now there are little girls around the world and no matter what the industry, the vocation ... they can strive to be the best," the actress said.

Morgan, celebrating the remarkable feat, added, "I need to thank the fans and everybody sitting at home. They embraced me when I came on this show and I am so immensely proud of our generation. We are breaking glass ceilings left right and center and I am so honored to be a vessel and to experience this moment. Everybody out there today, we can do this thing called equality and unity together."

Also Read | Shabaash Mithu: Taapsee Pannu Expresses Happiness As the Film's Trailer Receives Praise, Says 'It's Extremely Encouraging'.

Meanwhile, Mishael Morgan joined the CBS drama in 2013.

The historic win comes just months after she suffered an unthinkable tragedy, as per People.

In late March, the actress shared that her husband Navid Ali's brother Nazir died along with his wife Raven O'Dea and their three children in a house fire in Brampton, Ontario, Canada.

"On Monday morning my husband's only brother, perished with his wife & 3 kids in a tragic house fire. I am still in absolute disbelief," Morgan tweeted in part at the time.

Raven O'Dea's father, Louie Felipa, said in an interview that the fire got out of control, in part because there were no working smoke detectors in the home. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)