Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 2 (ANI): Actor Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap celebrated their anniversary and Karwa Chauth by witnessing the premiere of her directorial debut 'Sharmajee Ki Beti.'

He took to Instagram to drop glimpses of their celebrations. He wrote, "Att machai hui hai is ladki ne. Att is a word for tabahi or may be hadh in punjabi. Yesterday was an amalgamation of a lot of specials and emotions. It was our anniversary, karva chauth and most importantly screening of her directorial debut #Sharmajeekibeti at @mumbaifilmfestival. And it was such a heartwarming reception of her labour of love. It was like the best gift. Stay beautiful @tahirakashyap inside out."

In the first picture, the duo can be seen looking at each other. Ayushmann wore a black suit while Tahira wore a multi-coloured saree.

In the second picture, Tahira can be seen looking out of the window.

In the videos shared, glimpses from the premier were showcased.

The last picture showcased the mehendi on the couple's hands.

Notably, Ayushmann and Tahira have been married and are proud parents to lovely kids, Virajveer and Varushka. Tahira is a breast cancer survivor. Having recovered, she spreads awareness of this critical illness through social media.

Recently, Tahira announced her directorial debut feature film 'Sharmajee Ki Beti'. Tahira's debut feature is a female-centric comedy-drama, starring Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta and Saiyami Kher and produced by Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment. Recently, it premiered at the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival.

Ayushmann, on the other hand, was recently seen in 'Dream Girl 2'. Dream Girl 2 is a sequel to the 2019 hit film Dream Girl.

Earlier this year, Tahira also announced her fifth book '7 Sins of Being A Mother', which has generated huge anticipation and excitement amongst everyone after the success of her previous works.

Tahira's books include 'Cracking the Code: My Journey in Bollywood', 'Souled Out' and 'The 12 Commandments of Being a Woman'. (ANI)

