There's a reason some of Farah Khan's movies have a high recall value. We agree that post Main Hoon Naa, her movies are becoming more like a template of multi-star cast with Shah Rukh Khan in the lead. But you cannot deny that whenever a few of her directorials are on TV, you pause and watch them. What is the reason? Farah Khan is unabashedly crass and is proud about it. She knows what her audience wants from a film that is flashy cheeky and at times, borderline offensive. And yet we know the dialogues by heart! Farah Khan Birthday Special: 5 Delightful Cameos Of The Filmmaker In Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Khichdi, Om Shanti Om That We Adore.

Hence, we thought on Farah Khan's birthday, we will talk about the one-liners from her movies that are part of our regular vocabulary now.

Main Hoon Na - Main Hoon Naa

Picture Abhi Baaki Hai Mere Dost - Om Shanti Om

Bhago, Bhago - Om Shanti Om

Kismat badi k&^%! cheez hai, kabhi bhi palat jaati hai - Happy New Year

Muh toh band karo, Uncle - Main Hoon Naa Shah Rukh Khan is the Reason Why 'Main Hoon Na' Sequel Never Happened - Read Deets.

Now anybody who says they have never used these dialogues at least once in their lives is not being truthful.

