Filmmaker Karan Johar was left tongue tied when his friend Farah Khan hilariously said that he doesn’t let people talk in his show Koffee With Karan. Karan shared the clip on Instagram, which began with a view of an empty room. Karan said in the clip: “Sorry, this is an empty frame because I just witnessed a shattering visual." Koffee With Karan Season 8 Episode 8: Here’s What Arjun Kapoor Has To Say About His Marriage Plans With Malaika Arora.

Moving the camera towards Farah, he said, "I witnessed a well-dressed Farah. Oh My God, suddenly something has happened to her. There's matching shoes to go with her...Miu Miu (bag)." Farah then replied: “What about my nails?” “Her nails, her jewellery, her new body, weight loss." Farah said in the middle of the video: "But the same old friend” He then questioned her, "Farah, this transformation, what do you attribute it to?"

She said: “Karan, if you let someone talk like you don't allow on Koffee with Karan, we can answer this question." Farah added: “It's you. I got fed up with you ragging me." Karan said, "I wasn't ragging you. I was just being fashion police. But oh my God, what is the inspiration behind your new wardrobe? Give me a name that inspires you."

Farah sarcastically said, "Anything that you like, I don't wear that." Karan said, "That was an insult, so what do we say when someone insults us?" Both of them said "toodles" as Karan ended the video. Karan captioned the post, "A miracle … a shocker…. A truly new year!!!! Watch out for @farahkhankunder #newfashionista #karah."

