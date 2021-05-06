Washington [US], May 6 (ANI): Actor and comedian Tiffany Haddish recently revealed that she's preparing for motherhood by taking parenting classes with ambitions to adopt a kid.

According to Fox News, the 41-year-old star discussed her dreams of motherhood with E!'s Daily Pop and unveiled that she might have "some kids" already.

The 'Girls Trip' star said, "Here goes something everybody don't know, I'm gonna tell you: When I was 21 I was really hard up for some money and I gave up a bunch of eggs. So who knows, I might got some kids out here in these streets."

She continued: "I doubt it, though, because I never got the bonus. Maybe somewhere though, in cryo somewhere."

As reported by Fox News, while the 'Night School' star is looking to add to her family, Haddish seems to have her heart set on adoption.

She joked, "If I get pregnant, that is all God - tearing down all walls, all barriers. Because, definitely, I have taken the precautions to protect me."

The songstress said that should she get pregnant, she'd "hire some help" before shedding a few tears over the matter.

"I'm taking parenting classes now to adopt. I'm looking at [age] five and up - really like seven. I want them to be able to know how to use the restroom on their own and talk.," Haddish explained.

The comedian added: "I want them to know that I put in the work and I wanted them."

'The Carmichael Show' star has ruled out surrogacy.

"I don't want to pay nobody to carry my baby either, because then I have to go through the process of giving myself injections," said Haddish.

Haddish has spent a period of time in foster care herself, as she discussed during an episode of Netflix's 'My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman', as per The Hollywood Reporter.

She said that moving into foster care was "the worst feeling in the world" and added that it's her mission to keep children from feeling like "garbage" during such transitions. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)