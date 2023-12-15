Entertainment News | Tiffany Haddish Facing DUI Charges After Arrest

Los Angeles [US], December 15 (ANI): Controversies and comedian Tiffany Haddish go hand-in-hand.

Haddish has been charged in her second Driving under the influence (DUI) case following her arrest last month after allegedly being found asleep behind the wheel of a car, which wasn't moving but was blocking a roadway in Beverly Hills, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

Also Read | Mahadev Betting App Case: Mumbai Cyber Cell SIT Summons Actor Sahil Khan and Three Others for Questioning Today.

According to court records, Los Angeles prosecutors on Tuesday charged the comedian with two misdemeanours. Her arraignment is set for December 22.

Haddish was arrested on November 24 after the Beverly Hills Police Department responded to a call about a woman who was slumped over the wheel of a nonmoving vehicle in the middle of the road, per TMZ. The night prior, she performed in West Hollywood for a Thanksgiving event at The Laugh Factory.

Also Read | George Clooney, Adam Sandler To Star in Noah Baumbach's Netflix Film.

The charges Haddish faces both relate to driving under the influence. In California, prosecutors typically pursue charges for operating a vehicle while impaired by alcohol, regardl