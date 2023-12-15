Entertainment News | Tiffany Haddish Facing DUI Charges After Arrest

Dec 15, 2023
Entertainment News | Tiffany Haddish Facing DUI Charges After Arrest
Tiffany Haddish (Image source: X)

Los Angeles [US], December 15 (ANI): Controversies and comedian Tiffany Haddish go hand-in-hand.

Haddish has been charged in her second Driving under the influence (DUI) case following her arrest last month after allegedly being found asleep behind the wheel of a car, which wasn't moving but was blocking a roadway in Beverly Hills, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

According to court records, Los Angeles prosecutors on Tuesday charged the comedian with two misdemeanours. Her arraignment is set for December 22.

Haddish was arrested on November 24 after the Beverly Hills Police Department responded to a call about a woman who was slumped over the wheel of a nonmoving vehicle in the middle of the road, per TMZ. The night prior, she performed in West Hollywood for a Thanksgiving event at The Laugh Factory.

The charges Haddish faces both relate to driving under the influence. In California, prosecutors typically pursue charges for operating a vehicle while impaired by alcohol, regardless of whether the person is below the legal limit, and driving with a blood alcohol content level above .08 percent. A conviction on both charges result in only one DUI on the defendant's record. The penalty grows with each subsequent conviction.

Haddish was arrested last year under similar circumstances as well. (ANI)

