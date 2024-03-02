Jamnagar (Gujarat) [India], March 2 (ANI): Actor Tiger Shroff on Saturday arrived in Jamnagar to attend the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

As he landed in Jamnagar, paps welcomed the birthday boy with sweet wishes and a cake for the 'Heropanti' actor on his special day.

The actor cut the cake with the paps at the Jamnagar airport premises.

Apart from Tiger, veteran star Jeetendra also arrived in Jamnagar for the gala event.

The three-day pre-wedding festivities of Anant and Radhika began on Friday in Jamnagar.

Prior to Pop sensation Rihanna's performance on Day 1, the huge pre-wedding celebrations began with a magnificent drone show.

Several inside pictures and videos from the first day of the grand event went viral on social media

From Bollywood celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar to famous sports personalities like MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, who's who from different fields has arrived to attend the celebrations.

Founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani spoke about the pre-wedding function of her son, Anant Ambani, with Radhika Merchant.

She shared the relevance of art and culture and how she is "passionate" about it, saying, "Throughout my life I have been inspired by arts and culture. It has deeply moved me and I am very passionate about it."

While talking about her son's wedding she mentioned, "When it came to my youngest son Anant's wedding with Radhika, I had two important wishes - first, I wanted to celebrate our roots...Jamnagar holds special place in our hearts and has a profound significance. Gujarat is where we come from, it's where Mukesh and his father built the refinery and I started my career by converting this arid and desert like area into a lush green township and a vibrant community." (ANI)

