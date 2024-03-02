Actress Sonakshi Sinha exuded grace and elegance in her latest photoshoot as she kickstarted the promotions of her upcoming web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, which marks the OTT debut of Indian auteur Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Taking to Instagram, Sonakshi, who has a fandom of 27.9 million followers, shared a string of photos wearing a pastel pink-coloured, heavily intricated sharara suit set with a matching transparent dupatta with golden embroidery work on it. Sonakshi Sinha Announces Collaboration With Blurr Producer Vishal Rana for a Romantic Thriller (View Pic).

The actress opted for a subtle makeup look -- pink lips, smokey eyes, blushed and highlighted cheeks. Her hair is tied in a low bun with white roses on it. For the accessories, Sonakshi, who was most recently seen in the web series Dahaad, wore silver floral round-shaped earrings, a matching choker neckpiece, and a red ring. The post is captioned as: "#Heeramandion Netflix Kick starting promotions. Phool-power."

Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram Post

Richa Chadha, who is also part of the show, commented: "Very beautyfoooooolllll". The series also stars Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Shaikh. The series explores the cultural reality of Heeramandi, a dazzling district, through the stories of courtesans and their patrons set against the tumultuous backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s. Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar will soon premiere on Netflix.

