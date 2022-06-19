New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): Actor Tiger Shroff is one of the fittest and proactive stars in Bollywood. A fitness freak who is the inspiration for his fans and followers, especially for youth.

On Saturday, Tiger shared a video showcasing his volleyball skills on his social media account.

Also Read | Father’s Day 2022: From Ajay Devgn to Sanjay Dutt, Bollywood Celebs Pour Heartfelt Wishes on Social Media.

Taking to his Instagram, the action star shared a drool-worthy video flaunting his new skills and toned body.

In the video clip, 'Heropanti' actor was seen dressed in maroon vest with gray joggers. To go with his sporty look outfit, he opted for white sneakers. Showing off his brilliant volleyball skills while having fun-game time with his friends.

Also Read | Does Amitabh Bachchan Hint to Be Part of Don 3 With Shah Rukh Khan Via This Cryptic Instagram Post?.

In the end of the video, Tiger could be seen shirtless with his perfect abs and toned body.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ce7s-32Iq9v/?hl=en

This is not the first time that the 32-year-old actor has shared his shirtless picture or video flaunting his body or unique skills. Time and again he has shared fitness inspired videos on his social media account making his fans go gaga over his

Tiger's social media post garnered with more than 53,000 likes and several comments from his fans and followers.

As soon as the Tiger posted a video, his comment box was flooded with lovely and hilarious comments from his fans and colleague from industry.

Hollywood actor, Mark Rhino Smith complimented Tiger's skills and physique, he wrote, "Triceps, back muscles and extreme vertical jump. #athlete #Tiger".

Film-television actor Bhakhtyar M Irani reacted, he wrote, "Do u play table tennis carrom and kho kho also...kahin toh kuch aur kissi ko khelne do. god bless @tigerjackieshroff".

Another comment was from actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani, "What memories".

And some fans also left fire and heart emojis.

Apart from his commendable performance and stunts, Tiger is in news for his dialogue 'Choti bachi ho kya?' from his debut film 'Heropanti' has become the internet's new meme fodder.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger has wrapped up the shoot of his new film 'Ganpath'. After an arduous schedule in Ladakh, the actor will now begin preparations for his next film, titled 'Rambo', followed by 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' alongside Akshay Kumar. 'Ganpath' will be hit the theatres on December 23, 2022. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)