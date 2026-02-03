Japanese volleyball icon Yuji Nishida has become a global social media sensation following a highly theatrical and heartfelt apology during the SV League All-Star Game. The 26-year-old’s reaction to an accidental mishap has been hailed by fans as a masterclass in sportsmanship and "peak anime energy." Mary Kom Apology Video: Boxing Legend Issues Clarification After 'Ek Rupya Bhi Nahi Kamaya' Remark Against Ex-Husband Onler.
The incident occurred at the Gion Arena in Kobe during a halftime skills challenge. Nishida, the captain of Osaka Bluteon and a central figure in Japan’s national team, was participating in a serving exhibition when one of his trademark high-velocity left-handed serves veered off course, striking a female courtside judge squarely in the back.
The ‘Sliding Dogeza’
While the judge was uninjured, the 1.86m-tall athlete was visibly horrified. Rather than simply walking over to offer a nod of regret, Nishida launched himself into a headfirst, abdomen-down slide across the hardwood floor.
He glided under the net and across the court with his hands at his sides, stopping directly at the official's feet. Once he reached her, Nishida transitioned into a dogeza—a traditional Japanese prostration involving kneeling and bowing until the forehead touches the floor. The gesture, usually reserved for expressing deep remorse or profound respect, prompted an eruption of laughter and applause from the sell-out crowd.
Yuji Nishida Viral Apology Video
japanese volleyball player makes the most genuine apology after accidentally hitting someone with his serve pic.twitter.com/YlfLtLnupY
— Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) February 1, 2026
Despite the wayward serve, Nishida did not let the moment distract from his performance. He led his team to a clinical 3-0 victory in the All-Star match and was subsequently named the tournament's Most Valuable Player (MVP).
The viral moment caps a significant period for the athlete. In late 2025, Nishida and his wife, former Japan national team captain Sarina Koga, welcomed their first child, adding a personal milestone to his continues success as one of the world's most recognizable volleyball figures.
