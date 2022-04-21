Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 21 (ANI): The makers of the upcoming action-thriller 'Heropanti 2' have released the BTS action sequences videos recently, where lead actor Tiger Shroff could be seen revealing the most uncomfortable stunts he executed for the film.

'Heropanti 2' has been shot at multiple locations around the world and it is no surprise that the action-thriller is all set to take viewers on an excursion.

The BTS sequence goes into the basic elements of the entire process where Tiger can be seen practising the fight and action sequences under the guidance of Ahmed Khan.

While shooting one of the toughest scenes, Tiger can be seen pushing his limits in the BTS. When asked about his experience, Tiger said "It was very uncomfortable for me. From dust to heat, I had everything on my body during the shoot. Despite all the difficulties in the execution, we got a great shot and I am very glad since I haven't done anything like this before".

He also talked about the action shot he gave while performing a risky stunt on a moving train. The star said, "The surface was very slippery, the train was moving and I had to pose like a hero. I wouldn't say that it was easy to perform this".

Co-starring Tara Sutaria in the lead role, 'Heropanti 2' presents Tiger Shroff's Babloo who will be seen locking horns with Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Laila in a bid to stop cyber crimes across the world.

Written by Rajat Arora and directed by Ahmed Khan, the movie is all set to be released on April 29, 2022. (ANI)

