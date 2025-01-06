Washington [USA], January 6 (ANI): Timothee Chalamet took a humorous dig at the race between him and actor Jake Gyllenhaal for being the most number of films with the director Denis Villeneuve. He jokingly announced himself in the lead if the number of production days in each movie is considered.

Timothee joined 'Arrival' star Amy Adams on the Palm Springs Convention Center stage to present the filmmaker with a Visionary Award for his work on last year's Dune: Part Two on Friday as per The Hollywood Reporter.

During the presentation, Timothee passed a witty remark on the race that seems to be neck and neck with Jake Gyllenhaal, who previously starred in Villeneuve's back-to-back films in 2013, Prisoners and Enemy.

"If you look at the exact number of production days, I'm in the lead on that," Chalamet teased. He later joked: "With apologies to Jake Gyllenhaal once more, who is in the earlier, smaller movies because as they've gotten bigger, it tends to be me who's the lead." said 'Dune' actor as quoted by THR.

The actor called Villeneuve a 'terrific director'. He said, "I was dying to work with a father figure, to a mentor and a close friend, and someone I like to gently remind every couple of weeks, usually over text, that God forbid anything happen to Denis or myself, 'Can you be the director I work with most in my career, and can I be the actor you worked with the most in [your] career?"

The star of the Dune franchise said he'd known Villeneuve for about eight years. Despite growing close during that time, the actor explained that the filmmaker remains an enigma, a "rare artist" who is impossible to box in or define.

Timothee Chalamet and Denis Villeneuve collaborated for the film 'Dune: Chapter I' and 'Dune: Chapter II' (ANI)

