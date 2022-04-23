Washington [US], April 23 (ANI): The Tony Award nominations announcement has been postponed by about a week.

According to Deadline, along with the announcement delay, the producers have also extended the award eligibility by a week, due to "the challenges that Broadway has faced in recent weeks".

The challenges are in reference to the uptick in COVID-19 cases that crammed a large number of shows into a single month.

The nominations will now be announced on Monday, May 9, and eligibility for shows opening in the 2021-22 season has been extended to Wednesday, May 4, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Originally, the eligibility window was to have closed on April 28, with nominations announced on May 3.

The nominations announcement will now take place at 9 am ET/6 am PT, on May 9, on the Tony Awards' official YouTube page.

The nomination delays have not impacted the ceremony date. The 75th annual Tony Awards broadcast will be held on its scheduled day which is Sunday, June 12, from Radio City Music Hall and will air live on CBS and Paramount plus. (ANI)

