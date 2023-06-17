Washington [US], June 17 (ANI): Actor Tori Spelling and her husband Dean McDermott have divorced after 17 years of marriage, Page Six reported.

Dean announced their divorce on Saturday after 17 years of marriage and five children together.

Also Read | Thalapathy Vijay to Enter Politics? Actor’s Speech While Addressing Students in Chennai Goes Viral, Says ‘Don’t Vote for Money’ (Watch Video).

He captioned the post, "It's with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own."

He added, "We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time. We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this. Thank you all for your support and kindness."

Also Read | Adipurush: BJP’s Praveen Shankar Kapoor Demands to Halt Screening of Prabhas-Starrer Over Controversial Scenes and Dialogues.

Fans reacted to the shocking news in the comments section.

McDermott and Spelling have three sons, Liam, Finn, and Beau, and two daughters, Stella and Hatti.

Despite mounting evidence that a divorce was imminent, the 'Beverly Hills, 90210' alum and the Canadian actor have repeatedly dismissed rumours about their marital problems, as per Page Six.

Rumblings of a split first surfaced in March 2021, when Spelling was photographed without her wedding ring.

Two months later, the 'BH90210' star admitted that she and McDermott had been sleeping in separate rooms.

Both met in 2005 while filming the TV movie 'Mind Over Murder' in Ottawa, Canada, while both were still married to other people.

In May 2006, less than a month after Spelling's divorce from Charlie Shanian was finalised, she and McDermott married in a private ceremony in Fiji.

However, in late 2013, the actor admitted to cheating on Spelling, which became the basis for Lifetime's 2014 docuseries 'True Tori.' (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)