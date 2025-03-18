Washington DC [US], March 18 (ANI): American actor-comedian Tracy Morgan had to be taken out of Madison Square Garden in a wheelchair on Monday night after he reportedly vomited while watching a New York Knicks game, according to People.

The incident took place during the third quarter of the game between the Knicks and the Miami Heat. The game was paused for about 10 minutes while staff cleaned the floor.

Videos that are now circulating online show Morgan holding a towel to his nose, apparently trying to stop a nosebleed.

Following the incident, a representative for Madison Square Garden, told People, "We hope Tracy feels better soon and look forward to seeing him back courtside."

Morgan, a lifelong Knicks fan, has a history of health issues. The comedian suffers from diabetes and also underwent a kidney transplant in 2010. In 2014, he survived a serious car accident when a Walmart truck hit his limo. The crash left him in a coma for two weeks and required months of recovery. The accident also killed his collaborator and mentor James McNair and left others injured.

On the 10th anniversary of the accident, Morgan told People, "I want to say to everyone who was in the van with me that night I love you, and we miss you, Uncle Jimmy Mac and God bless your family. And to the driver that night and his family, me and my comrades forgive you." (ANI)

