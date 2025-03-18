Famous People Born on March 18: March 18 marks the birth of several notable figures from various fields. Legendary Indian actor Shashi Kapoor, known for his iconic performances in Bollywood and theatre, was born on this day. The entertainment world also celebrates the birthdays of Hollywood actress Lily Collins, singer Adam Levine, rapper and actress Queen Latifah, comedian Dane Cook, and Broadway star Sutton Foster. Former U.S. President Grover Cleveland and British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain, known for his role in pre-World War II politics, were also born on this date. Acclaimed war poet Wilfred Owen, whose works captured the horrors of World War I, is remembered on his birth anniversary. The sports world acknowledges tennis players Pierre-Hugues Herbert, Rajeev Ram, and Indian tennis star Sriram Balaji. Additionally, Bollywood actress Ratna Pathak, singer Alisha Chinai, politician Prithviraj Chavan, and businessman Nikhil Nanda share this birthday, along with late actor Navin Nischol and television actor Sumeet Sachdev.

Famous March 18 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Shashi Kapoor (18 March 1938 - 4 December 2017) Lily Collins Adam Levine Queen Latifah Grover Cleveland (18 March 1837 - 24 June 1908) Neville Chamberlain (18 March 1869 - 9 November 1940) Wilfred Owen (18 March 1893 - 4 November 1918) Vanessa Williams Brendan Schaub Sutton Foster Dane Cook David Lloyd Sriram Balaji Pierre-Hugues Herbert Rajeev Ram Prithviraj Chavan Ratna Pathak Shah Alisha Chinai Nikhil Nanda Navin Nischol (18 March 1946 - 19 March 2011) Sumeet Sachdev D. V. Sadananda Gowda

Famous Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries on March 17.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 18, 2025 06:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).